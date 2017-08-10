Tropical Trio

A tropical wave located in the Bahamas stretching into South Florida is producing rounds of heavy rain this Thursday. The rain has led to flood concerns in southeastern Broward County with Ft. Lauderdale reporting minor street flooding. An advisory is currently in effect until noon. Other areas that could experience flooding is Hollywood, Miramar and Davie. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low chance to form, but development is not likely. It will just be a rainmaker for South Florida through Friday. Over the weekend, look for our typical Summer pattern of early sunshine and few isolated inland storms. Rain chances will range between 30-40%, so an average weekend is in the forecast!

As far as the rest of the tropics are concerned, we are following a disturbance located northeast of the Leeward Islands. It has a medium chance to form in the next 5 days over the western Atlantic Ocean. Models are indicating that it will stay over the ocean and not impact the United States right now. It seems that it will travel between the weakness in the Bermuda high pressure and a front moving into the eastern United States. For now, we are watching and waiting to see what develops.

Franklin became the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Wednesday. It is weakening rapidly over eastern Mexico producing flash flooding. Land and mudslides possible as it rains itself out over the region.

