Temps Remain Toasty

The heat keeps rising in South Florida.

As southerly winds persist, expect that muggy feeling to stick around through Thursday with isolated showers. This will result in more of a summertime feel with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling more like the 90s, and flirting with record heat.

A cold front over the Central Plains is still making a beeline for the Sunshine State. It is forecast to move over South Florida on Thursday. Expect scattered showers and spotty storms on Thursday with drier air filtering in behind the front by the afternoon hours as the winds start shifting out of the northwest.

But, not just drier, models are suggesting South Florida is not done with cooler temps. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low 60s with some spots in the upper 50s. Daytime highs will take a 10 – 15° dip from the midweek heat into the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.