Stormy First, Falling Temps to Follow

We are keeping with the recent trend of spotty showers with breezy conditions to start the work week.

Winds will continue to shift from 10 – 15 mph with the occasional gust in the 20s. This will push spotty showers in our direction, favoring the inland areas, by the afternoon/evening hours.

Expect spotty showers will kick off the week. Showers increase tonight before a soggy Tuesday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ix3asRYOtn — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 23, 2017

Showers will turn more numerous starting Monday night with the approach of a cold front. Ahead of the front, expect widespread showers and storms on Tuesday as it moves the warm/humid air of the Gulf in our direction. We will see more rounds of rain during the day on Wednesday before the front exits on Wednesday night.

Behind it, a cooler and drier air mass will move in as high pressure builds in over South Florida. This will bring us our first taste of Fall this season. Expect cooler mornings, mild afternoons and mostly clear skies starting Wednesday through Friday. The coolest day will be Thursday as temps in the morning start in the upper 50s (inland) to low 60s (metro and coast) with daytime highs in the upper 70s.

Our temps will rebound quickly back into the 80s by the weekend with an increase in rain chances as tropical moisture moves back into South Florida.

TROPICS

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature medium chances for development over the next 5 days before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.