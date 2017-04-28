Steaming into the Weekend

It was another warm start on Friday morning with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Happy Friday! One steamy end to the work week. We could also see isolated showers later on @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jKV6WbKAzA — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 28, 2017

With the heating of the day, daytime highs are expected to max out in the upper 80s to low 90s for Friday. The inland areas could even tie or break records with these 90° readings. Additionally, southeast winds will also push isolated showers in our direction with the activity favoring the inland areas this afternoon/evening.

High pressure will remain our dominate weather maker this weekend. This will keep the east to southeast breeze in place as we remain warm, humid and seeing isolated shower activity through Sunday.

Heading to the beach? This breeze will also stir up our local waters for a couple of days.

Onshore breeze stirrring up surf today. Expect a moderate risk of rip currents at our local beaches @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/EyXPuTCznc — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 27, 2017

Models are suggesting a cold front making its way closer to the Sunshine State by next week. This will translate to spotty showers and a few afternoon/evening thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

