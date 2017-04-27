Staying Steamy

We are quickly rebounding from the slip in temps over the past couple of days, especially in the morning. We started on a warm and muggy note in South Florida for Thursday. Most AM temps were in the mid to upper 70s. The Florida Keys started in the low 80s.

What difference a day makes! Temps running 5° to 16° warmer than this time yesterday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0wi5adiQg6 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 27, 2017

With the heating of the day, daytime highs are expected to max out in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday. Additionally, the steamy southeast breeze will also push isolated showers in our direction throughout the day.

A muggy feeling when you step outside. It's sticking around all day with isolated showers @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Z5oaNX2vQR — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 27, 2017

With high pressure over the Western Atlantic and a cold front moving closer to the Sunshine State from the Central U.S, this combo will keep the heat and humidity in place for us. This will result in more southeast winds as highs peak in the low 90s for Friday.

This front will fizzle out before reaching South Florida, but it will leave a pool of moisture that will lead to a few showers over the weekend with warm temps sticking around.

