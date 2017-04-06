Showers First, Very Dry Second

A trailing cold front will continue to make its way towards South Florida.

While most of the severe storm potential is expected to stay to the north of us, scattered showers will pop up on Thursday afternoon/evening with a few thunderstorms in the works. Storm hazards include frequent lightning, gusty winds and downpours.

This front will clear out by Thursday night bringing in less humid air on a northwest breeze. Unfortunately, the dry air will stir up more brush fire concerns across South Florida. Smoke conditions are lingering due to a brush fire burning in Pembroke Pines near US 27. If the fire continues to burn through Friday, the northwest winds will push the smoke towards the southeast and into the metro areas.

Dry conditions aiding brush fire in Pembroke Pines this AM. More brush fire concerns on Friday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1sCZly5oOv — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 6, 2017

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Friday morning to Friday evening due to the dry and breezy conditions expected behind this cold front.

Warm with scattered showers ahead of cold front today. Cooler & drier behind it starting Fri. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yoiubic4Fe — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 6, 2017

Behind this cold front, temps will also start to cool as overnight lows leave the mid to upper 70s and dip into the low to mid 60s Friday morning. Temps will continue to stay below normal into the upper 50s to low 60s by Saturday morning with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.