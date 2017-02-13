Series of Fronts

Local Outlook:

The workweek started nice and mild. However, we will be expecting a series of cold fronts to cross through. First front arrives Monday night will little fanfare. Only a few coastal showers possible early on Valentine’s Day with warm temperatures going into Wednesday. On Thursday, second front arrives early with a few showers ahead. This one will bring “brief cooling” to finish off the week. Temperatures will only drop about 5 degrees from normal.

Over the weekend, computer models are showing another front bringing a slightly better chance for rain on Saturday. No major changes expected with the passage of this cold front.

National Outlook:

A strengthening area of low pressure close to Cap Cod in the northeast will continue moving toward Nova Scotia. This nor-easter will bring blizzard conditions across parts of Maine today with very strong winds along with heavy snow. Currently winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to Maine, where 8-16 inches of snow are likely. Coastal flooding could also be an issue. Also, due to this system widespread windy conditions will extend into the Mid-Atlantic states, where we are finding already high wind warnings in effect. Winds could range in excess of 50 mph.

As we move into the western United States, a front will be responsible for bringing rain and mountain snow from Arizona to western Texas today. Periods of heavy rain and scattered storms will develop as the system moves across Texas and then eventually towards the central Gulf coast states by Wednesday.

By Tuesday, rain and mountain snow will return to the Pacific Northwest after a much-needed quiet few weather days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7