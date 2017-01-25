Record Heat Before a Cooler Weekend

A mostly clear day will turn into a clear night across South Florida. Light southerly winds will filter in humid air and stir up patchy fog over the inland areas during the overnight hours.

Ahead of another cold front, the winds will veer more out of the southwest on Thursday. This will slide the temps close to the records in the mid 80s, especially for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

As this front crosses on Friday, expect isolated showers ahead of it before another shot of cooler air moves in by the start of the weekend. Temps will dip into the upper 40s (inland) and 50s (metro & coastal communities) on Friday night/Saturday morning as daytime highs warm to the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday.

Models are suggesting yet another cold front will make a mark on So Flo by bringing spotty showers on Sunday. On the backside of the cold front, morning temps will remain in the 50 with daytime highs in the 60s.

