Rain, rain, go away!

Toasty Tuesday? Not really, but almost! Temperatures in south Florida are slowly warming up this week and becoming more spring-like.

These warmer temperatures hit a small roadblock though. A cold front has its eye on south Florida and is forecast to move through late Thursday. Behind the frontal boundary, temperatures temporarily go back down to the upper 70s on Friday afternoon. Before that happens, count on the rain Thursday and Friday. Grab an umbrella and make sure the kids are prepared with their rain gear!

Once the front is a thing of the past, expect temperatures to bounce back in the 80s. It’s where we’re supposed to be this time of year! Along with the warmth, breezy conditions are expected. Be on the lookout for any beach and boating advisories.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang