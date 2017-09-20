Maria’s on the Move as Jose Still Stirring NE Trouble

A very powerful hurricane Maria moved over Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning.

The center of Maria will move offshore along the northern coast of Puerto Rico by Wednesday afternoon. The center will then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday and move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

Hurricane #Maria made landfall over Puerto Rico this morning as a CAT 4 @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/wrh1PTvkvz — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 20, 2017

The National Hurricane Center also suggest Maria will slowly weaken after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. But, it is overall intensity will remain as a major hurricane as it approaches the southeastern Bahamas.

Additionally in the tropics, Jose will continue to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to east coast of the U.S. over the next several days. The center of this tropical storm is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast today, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts Thursday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for New England.

Showers and storms associated with remnants of Lee are trying to regenerate in the open Atlantic waters. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of showers and storms a high chance of development over the next 5 days. No threat to land in the event that it reforms.

Storms associated with remnants of Lee have a high chance of redevelopment over open waters @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dK6n93yBo3 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 20, 2017

LOCAL

Another hot and mostly dry day is on tap for South Florida. The seabreeze will fire up a few storms favoring the inland areas by this afternoon/evening.

We will see a better chance of showers and storms for the first days of Fall on Friday and Saturday. High pressure and the return of a drier air mass will bring mostly dry days back to us on Sunday and into the start of the work week.

