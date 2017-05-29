Hot & Smoky

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place over South Florida for the next couple of days. This will translate to more hot temps for us.

We will remain in the records range with daytime highs in the mid 90s. But, temps are not expected to be as scorching as Sunday due to a developing sea breeze. This SE breeze will also push a few clouds in our direction. Expect isolated morning/nighttime showers over metro and coastal areas with isolated inland storms this afternoon/evening. This will also be the case on Tuesday.

On a side note, smoky conditions are moving into Broward and Miami-Dade counties as an ongoing wildfire continues to burn over inland Broward county. Expect reduced visibility to less than 3 miles at times on the roadways. It is best to use low beam headlights and leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you. By the afternoon hours, conditions will improve as the sea breeze develops.

As high pressure breaks down by the middle of the week, deep tropical moisture will return to South Florida. The wind will take a more southerly direction. This will result in scattered showers and storms starting Thursday with the most coverage during the afternoon/evening hours especially over the inland areas.