A precautionary Heat Advisory is in effect starting at 10 am and running through 7 pm today for inland Broward, inland Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe Counties. This means that the heat index values (feels like temperatures) will run above 108 degrees for two or more consecutive hours. Therefore, it could cause dehydration and heat exhaustion. The best thing to do is drink plenty of water and if you can limit your outdoor activities. During these hot weather spells it is also the perfect reminder never to leave children or pets unattended in enclosed vehicles. The temperature in a car can increase 20 degrees in as much as 10 minutes.

South Florida look for mostly dry conditions with some Saharan Dust through Friday. By Saturday, the forecast calls for some afternoon storms with a typical rain chances up to a 30%.

Tropical Update: A large area of showers and storms about 500 miles southeast of the Cape Verde Islands is associated with a vigorous tropical wave is being monitored by The National Hurricane Center. Conditions seem favorable for growth and a tropical depression could form by early next week over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic Ocean. It is moving west-northwest at 10-15 mph for the next several days with a medium chance to develop. They have designated this area invest 99L, an area they would like to get more information on. This means computer models will be giving us an idea of where this potential area is going from the starting point through the next several days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay cool!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7