Happy Mother’s Day, south Florida! We woke up on Sunday morning to pockets of heavy rain. This is ahead of a non-cooling front over central Florida.

Behind the front, temperatures are about the average.

Models suggest on & off rain showers into the afternoon hours with isolated, inland storms.

By Monday, conditions will begin to dry out. Rain chances include lingering showers for the early start of the workweek.

As far as temperatures are concerned, they will stay steamy in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Make it a good one for Mom, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang