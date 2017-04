The breeze is staying strong! Because winds are out of the East and Southeast, some showers are expected today.



Once again, beach and boating conditions remain hazardous. A high risk of rip currents and boating advisories are still in effect.

Starting tomorrow, rain chances go up just a bit. Parents, pack an umbrella for the kids because some rain may affect your area during drop off and pick up times.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang