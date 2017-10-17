Front To Bring Wet Wednesday

We’ll see the clouds build up ahead of a front draped over Central Florida as they squeeze out spotty showers on Tuesday night. Trapping into the Gulf moisture, the front will push showers and storms across South Florida on Wednesday with less activity on Thursday morning.

Despite being a cold front, there won’t be a major temperature change with this weak front. We will be in the seasonal range.

High pressure will build back into the area as a breeze stirs across the area out of the east northeast.

With lingering moisture over the weekend, expect more passing showers and isolated storms each afternoon/evening through Monday.

TROPICS

There are no areas for tropical development.

