Easter Breeze

High pressure, building over Bermuda, will remain the dominate weather maker for the weekend.

This will keep a northeast breeze situated over South Florida on Friday, and more so out of the east on Saturday. Expect partly sunny skies with spotty showers moving in from the Atlantic.

The winds will also keep boaters and beach goers on high alert due to building seas and the high risk of rip currents in place.

Red flags are still out! High risk of rip currents remains at local beaches @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2lVEvLxjS7 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 14, 2017

Off the easterly breeze, expect spotty showers in the forecast this weekend with seasonal temps in the low to mid 80s.

Additionally, models suggest there will be a better chance for showers in South Florida on Thursday. This will only bring a small relief to drought and abnormally dry conditions for the Sunshine State.

