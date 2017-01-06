Cooler Soon, but Showers First

Friday will be a transitional day as temps slide into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We will see our clear morning and early afternoon skies turn partly cloudy by the late afternoon/evening hours as our next cold front enters Northern Florida on Friday. We cannot rule out an isolated shower or two into the early evening. By nightfall, we will see spotty showers before most of the activity arrives on Saturday.

As the front closes in on South Florida for the first half of the weekend, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday. With the heating of the day, we could also see isolated thunderstorms favoring the afternoon/evening hours. As the front starts to clear the area, stray showers will be in the forecast through the overnight hours.

Cooler temps will roll in by Sunday morning as they return to the 50s. Daytime highs will be below seasonal in the upper 60s. Additionally, high winds from the north, creating the slip in temps, will shift from 20 mph to 30 mph through Monday.

The cool, windy change will last until Tuesday.

