Breezy Beaches

This might not be what you want to hear for the weekend, but beach and boating conditions aren’t advised. Blame the breeze! Because of an area of high pressure in place over the western Atlantic, bank on winds out of the East and picking up in the teens.



Widening out the view, there’s a cold front causing havoc for the nation’s midsection. Severe weather is expected for them: large hail, damaging winds, and some tornadoes.

Back to here at home, rain chances are low for us. They are at a 10% to only include few and fast-moving showers along the better breeze.

In addition to the winds, the heat is on this afternoon! High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon, but feel like the 90s.

Stay hydrated, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang