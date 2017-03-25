We made it to the weekend, south Florida! With all of the events going on, I’m sure you’re wondering about the weather. Well, we’ll have partly sunny skies with spring-like temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances are also lower at a 20%. This means scattered showers are still possible though.

Blame the breeze for that! Stronger winds out of the East are the culprit. A few, quick-moving showers are expected to move in from time to time.

What about next week? Warmer and more warmth. There’s no cooling in sight, but south Florida will have its famous sunshine return.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang