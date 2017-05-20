Beautiful, but Breezy

The weekend is off to a great start! Broward and Miami-Dade can look forward to more sun than clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. In the Keys, rain chances include quick-moving showers. Any activity that does move in will be due to a better breeze. Winds continue to be out of the East/Southeast. While lots of sunshine is in the forecast, beach and boating conditions aren’t so favorable. There’s a high risk of rip currents out there. Use caution! Make it a good and safe one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang