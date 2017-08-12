Back to Typical Summer Days

Lingering moisture from the low that was to the east of the Sunshine State will stick around to start off the weekend.

With the sea breeze developing by the afternoon hours, we are looking at most of the activity moving inland. Additionally, it could be heavy rain in spots with developing thunderstorms on Saturday.

As we cruise into the rest of the weekend, we are looking at a return to the typical summertime pattern by Sunday and into the start of the work week. Outside of coastal morning showers and inland afternoon/evening storms, models suggest no major shake ups in the week ahead.

TROPICS

An area of low pressure east-northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands will continue to drift towards the northeast this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature a high chance to development over the next five days. If it does develop, all models suggest this feature will remain east of The Bahamas as a cold front blocks it away from the United States. This looks to be a hazard for the shipping lanes.

High chances of low becoming our next system thru next 5 days. Models continue to keep it offshore @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/HEkosPVOYa — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 12, 2017

