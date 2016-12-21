Teen accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in face denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

It’s no bond for 19-year-old Darius Chaney. The young man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Jennavi Small, in the face, early Tuesday morning. Chaney will remain behind bars and under mental health observation.

7News got the exclusive video of Chaney entering the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Small was reportedly shot as she was walking with two other boys to catch a bus to Homestead Senior High School. Chaney approached Small, who told him to go away. He then approached her again from behind and started shooting.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous said her son was among two other people walking with Small. “They seen the boy come out,” she said, “and my son say they heard bullets coming past their ear, and he heard the girl say, ‘NO!'”

A witness said she heard the gunshots, as well. “I heard one shot first,” said Olivia de Castro. “Then, one minute later, it was five shots. The girl screamed. I looked out the window. I couldn’t see her because she was behind my car. She got shot. I think it was in her eye.”

“It was sad,” said the victim’s classmate. “It was shocking. There’s really no words you can say.”

Small was rushed to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. However, she was strong enough to call police herself. Police said that Small may lose her right eye.

Police said Small broke up with Chaney about a month ago, after a few weeks of dating.

Chaney now faces charges of attempted murder.

