KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 05: A general view of the Men's Final of the Miami Open presented by Itau between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Brittain at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 5, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — Venus Williams moved a step closer to her first Key Biscayne title since 2001 when she beat top-ranked Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

It was Williams’ 15th career win against a No. 1 player, but her first since 2014. Seeded No. 11, she’s into the tournament’s semifinals for the first time in seven years.

Williams’ opponent Thursday night will be No. 10 Johanna Konta, who became the first British woman to reach a semifinal in the tournament by beating No. 3 Simona Halep 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

The 36-year-old Williams, who hasn’t lost a set in her four matches, took charge when Kerber double-faulted on the final two points of the opening set.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.