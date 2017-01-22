Streaks end as Nottage scores 37 and FIU beats UAB 94-85

160922_fiu_golden_panthers

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Nottage made 11 of 12 from the field and scored 17 of his career-high 37 points in the final 8:01, Donte McGill added 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Florida International beat UAB 94-85 on Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.

Nottage hit 6 of 6 3-pointers, 9 of 9 free throws and had five assists. Elmo Stephen added 14 points, including three 3s, for FIU (5-15, 1-6 Conference USA).

The Panthers led by as many as 13 in the first half before a layup by Dirk Williams gave UAB a two-point lead early in the second. McGill scored seven during a 21-7 run that made it 63-51 when Anthony Boswell hit a 3 with 12:09 to play and FIU led the rest of the way.

Denzell Watts scored 11 in a row for the Blazers to cut their deficit to 66-64 with 8:48 left but Nottage answered with back-to-back 3s as the Panthers pulled away from there.

Watts hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for UAB (12-8, 5-2), which had won five in a row.

FIU shot 65 percent (32 of 49), including 10-of-14 3-pointers, and scored 24 points off 11 UAB turnovers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus