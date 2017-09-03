Stanton hits 52nd homer as Marlins top Phillies 10-9

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton set an early example that helped end the Miami Marlins’ recent offensive struggles.

Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run in the first inning and the Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Saturday night.

The Marlins took Stanton’s cue and finished with 17 hits. Miami was shut out in its final game at Washington and scored two and one run in the first two games of the series against the Phillies.

“We had a bad couple of days there but we did good tonight,” Stanton said. “One through nine did a good job.”

Stanton’s estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above center field. The home snapped a 1-for-17 slump for the All-Star slugger.

“It was good, put us on top early,” Stanton said. “I put a very good swing on it.”

Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs and pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run homer as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.

“The offense is going to have periods of time when you don’t score and it gets kind of contagious,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “But we ran into some good pitching in DC. A lot of time you run into good pitching and they shut down a couple of days and next thing you know you’re in a little funk.”

Christian Yelich singled after Stanton’s homer and scored on Ozuna’s 32nd homer, lifting Miami to a 3-0 lead. Ozuna drove Nola’s pitch into the seats in left field.

Philadelphia lost center fielder Pedro Florimon to a dislocated right ankle after he beat out an infield hit in the second. The game was delayed 15 minutes while emergency personnel carried Florimon onto a vehicle and placed an inflatable cast over his leg.

Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and singled for the last-place Phillies, who had won four of six. Hoskins also was hit on the right wrist by Brian Ellington in the seventh and removed as part of a double switch in the bottom of the inning.

Hoskins underwent an X-ray after the game and results were negative. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

“It got me just above my wrist in my palm,” Hoskins said. “We’ll come (Sunday) and see how it feels.”

Hoskins’ two-run shot in the fourth was his 12th homer since making his major league debut on Aug. 10.

Philadelphia trailed 10-4 after seven, but pulled within one with five runs in the eighth. Nick Williams hit a three-run triple and scored on pinch-hitter Daniel Nava’s single.

“It was a wild one,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “Both teams had issues pitching. That eighth inning got us back in the game.”

The rally stalled from there. Drew Steckenrider struck out Tommy Joseph for the final out of the eighth and then worked the ninth for his first major league save.

“As soon as I got back in, they said ‘Hey you still got it,’” Steckenrider said of being told to pitch the ninth. “So I went down and tried to catch my breath and get some water and get back out there and (to) those guys in the clubhouse as soon as I could.”

Dan Straily (9-8) pitched five innings for Miami and was charged with four runs and nine hits, including Joseph’s 20th homer in the fifth.

Nola (10-10) struck out seven in five innings, but was charged with six runs and 10 hits.

FIVE IS ENOUGH

The Marlins avoided a season-long six-game losing skid. The recent slide matched two separate five-game losing streaks in May.

STREAK EXTENDED AT A HUGE COST

Florimon’s infield single extended his hitting streak to seven games. Florimon was taken to a nearby hospital for additional observation.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies claimed LHP Kevin Siegrist off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. Siegrist (1-1, 4.98 ERA) appeared in 269 games in 4 1/2 seasons for the Cardinals before being designated for assignment on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen pitched two innings in a rehab assignment Friday with Class-A Jupiter. Chen, sidelined since May 6 because of elbow fatigue, could return to the Marlins this month in a relief role, Mattingly said.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Siegrist. Eickhoff, who went on the disabled list Thursday because of irritation in his right hand, underwent an MRI on Friday.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Jake Thompson (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday after his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Thompson will face Miami RHP Jose Urena (12-6, 3.84 ERA).

