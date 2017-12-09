Report: Marlins reach deal to trade Stanton to Yankees

(WSVN) - The Marlins have reached a deal to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

sources: yankees and marlins have a deal for giancarlo stanton — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman had previously reported, Friday night, that the deal was “virtually done” and that Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro was expected to be part of the trade.

I reported #Yankees are sending at least Castro to #Marlins among veterans and prospects, but not their top ones — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2017

Stanton signed his current contract with the Marlins in November 2014. The total value of the contract was $325 million — the largest in MLB history to-date.

The teams have yet to confirm the trade agreement.

