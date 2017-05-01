Odorizzi, 4 relievers help Rays beat Marlins 4-2

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Odorizzi returned from the disabled list to combine with four relievers on a four-hitter and help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday night.

Odorizzi made his first start since April 15 and allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. He was activated before the game after recovering from a strained left hamstring.

Danny Farquhar (1-1) pitched a perfect sixth. Chris Whitley came on to retire Christian Yelich with two on to end the eighth, and Alex Colome earned his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rays’ Corey Dickerson made a leaping grab before crashing into the left-field wall to rob Adeiny Hechavarria of an extra-base hit in the fifth, and a sliding catch of Giancarlo Stanton’s sinking liner leading off the ninth.

