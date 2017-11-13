No. 18 Florida State women use 20-0 3rd quarter to beat JSU

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 23 points for her 17th career 20-point game, and No. 18 Florida State used a 20-0 third quarter to beat Jacksonville State 75-51 on Sunday.

Jacksonville State’s second-half scoring drought ended at 12 minutes, 59 seconds.

Nicole Ekhomu added 14 points and eight rebounds, and AJ Alix had 13 points and seven assists for Florida State (2-0), which is coming off its fourth-highest scoring game (109) in program history.

The Seminoles have only lost twice in their last 12 road openers.

Gretchen Morrison made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Jacksonville State (1-1), which was held to 29 percent shooting and turned it over 17 times.

JSU made nine of 16 3-pointers in the first half to stay within 38-35 of Florida State. The Seminoles were just 1 of 8 from distance in the half but still made 52 percent of their field goals.

