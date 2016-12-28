Newton scores 22, leads Miami past Columbia 78-67

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Quan Newton scored 22 points as Miami defeated Columbia 78-67 on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes (10-2) built three 13-point leads but fought off repeated runs from the Lions. Columbia (4-6) got to within 51-49 on Luke Petrasek’s jumper with 12:59 remaining in the second half.

Newton’s third 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining gave Miami a 71-61 lead for its first double-digit advantage since 3:46 into the second half.

Davon Reed finished with 18 points and Anthony Lawrence added 10 for the Hurricanes.

Petrasek led the Lions with 16 points.

The victory was the 1,000th in the Hurricanes’ history. Miami compiled 456 victories before the program was dropped in 1971 and has won 544 games since its renewal in 1985-86.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.