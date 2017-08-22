New FIU coach Butch Davis has high expectations for upcoming season

Florida International University opens its season in nine days, and new head coach Butch Davis expects his team to be much improved.

“You know, the biggest thing is the buy-in, as far as how much time and effort and energy that they have committed to take ownership in our success,” said Davis.

Seeking their first winning season in six years, Coach Davis certainly brings a particular pedigree to Panther country.

“Growing up in Miami, I’m a Miami fan, and knowing who he is, my family knows who he is, so the first couple days here, I was a little starstruck,” said FIU linebacker Anthony Wint. “I know the Miami-native players were a little starstruck, too, but it grows on you.”

With Davis back on the South Florida college coaching sidelines, you can sense a certain excitement in the air at FIU.

“For sure, there’s definitely a different buzz around here. We feel it,” said FIU quarterback Alex McGough. “You know, I think the coaches instilled that in us that we’re not what we were last year, and we’re a different team now, and we’re just trying to go out there and act like it.”

“Since he got here, we got a lot more buzz, a lot more eyes on us,” said Wint, “so the standards are a lot higher, and the players know that, the community knows that, the fans know that, and we’re ready to put out a great season and work hard.”

FIU opens the season next Thursday at the University of Central Florida.

