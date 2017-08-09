Moore to start at QB for Dolphins in first preseason game

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been no word from Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill since he re-injured his knee last Saturday.

Matt Moore will start at quarterback in the first preseason game Thursday night against Atlanta.

New quarterback Jay Cutler will not play. He may play next Thursday against Baltimore.

Tannehill has been on the field everyday helping out.

Cutler said he feels Tannehill’s pain.

“You know, it’s a tough situation for him,” said Cutler. “You know, I’ve been hurt before — I know what it’s like to feel like you’re gonna have a great year, and something like this is a setback. But he’s been supportive and helping out the receivers, he’s vocal, and he just wants to help this team win games.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.