Miami-Florida State game could be impacted by weather again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The matchup between No. 13 Miami and Florida State could once again be impacted by inclement weather.

Officials from both schools and the Atlantic Coast Conference are monitoring Tropical Depression 16, which is expected to turn into Tropical Storm or Hurricane Nate by the weekend.

The game Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 but was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

Both teams were originally scheduled to be off this week. The teams also had games canceled on Sept. 9 that will not be made up. Florida State was supposed to host Louisiana Monroe while Miami was at Arkansas State.

This depression is currently in the southwest Caribbean is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with the potential to be a hurricane impacting the Florida Panhandle by late Sunday.

