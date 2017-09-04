Miami Dolphins cut roster down to 53

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins waived and released players over the weekend to finalize their 53-man roster.

According to the Dolphins’ official website, a total of 32 players were cut from the team, including kicker Andrew Franks and Damore’ea Stringfellow, a wide receiver that made a bit of a name for himself after the opening preseason game.

Among the list of cuts was University of Central Florida alum and running back Storm Johnson, who saw most of his preseason action on special teams.

Below is the full list of who was released:

Andrew Franks

Winston Chapman

Matt Darr

Brandon Doughty

Thomas Duarte

Isame Faciane

David Fales

Trey Griffey

A.J. Hendy

Sean Hickey

Larry Hope

Storm Johnson

Deon Lacey

Rashad Lawrence

Malcolm Lewis

Jordan Lucas

Cameron Malveaux

Praise Martin-Oguike

Mitch Mathews

Drew Morgan

Lawrence Okoye

Chris Pantale

Lafayette Pitts

Joby Saint Fleur

De’Veon Smith

Damore’ea Stringfellow

Junior Sylvestre

Julius Warmsley

Avery Young

Neville Hewitt

Brandon Watts

Nick Williams

Sam Young

The Dolphins open their 2017-18 regular season at home on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

