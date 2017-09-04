Miami Dolphins cut roster down to 53

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins waived and released players over the weekend to finalize their 53-man roster.
According to the Dolphins’ official website, a total of 32 players were cut from the team, including kicker Andrew Franks and Damore’ea Stringfellow, a wide receiver that made a bit of a name for himself after the opening preseason game.
Among the list of cuts was University of Central Florida alum and running back Storm Johnson, who saw most of his preseason action on special teams.
Below is the full list of who was released:
- Andrew Franks
- Winston Chapman
- Matt Darr
- Brandon Doughty
- Thomas Duarte
- Isame Faciane
- David Fales
- Trey Griffey
- A.J. Hendy
- Sean Hickey
- Larry Hope
- Storm Johnson
- Deon Lacey
- Rashad Lawrence
- Malcolm Lewis
- Jordan Lucas
- Cameron Malveaux
- Praise Martin-Oguike
- Mitch Mathews
- Drew Morgan
- Lawrence Okoye
- Chris Pantale
- Lafayette Pitts
- Joby Saint Fleur
- De’Veon Smith
- Damore’ea Stringfellow
- Junior Sylvestre
- Julius Warmsley
- Avery Young
- Neville Hewitt
- Brandon Watts
- Nick Williams
- Sam Young
The Dolphins open their 2017-18 regular season at home on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
