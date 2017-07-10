Home Run Derby: Bour and Stanton eliminated

Second-seeded Aaron Judge is through to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby after holding off Miami’s Justin Bour in a spectacular first-round matchup.

Judge prevailed 23-22, winning with a home run in his 30-second bonus window (and then he hit a second for good measure). He’ll meet the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in the semifinals.

Judge leads MLB with 30 home runs, and had plenty of support in the crowd from Yankees fans wearing the English-style white judge’s wigs. But he needed a monster effort to beat Bour, who delighted his home crowd with quite a show — 22 homers, and one doughnut eaten in a time-out.

Bour, playing big-time to the crowd, called time and got some help from teammate Giancarlo Stanton, the top seed and defending champion who was ousted in his quarterfinal matchup. Stanton handed Bour a drink, then stuffed a doughnut into his teammate’s mouth.

But the biggest show was yet to come, as Judge delivered in his Home Run Derby debut.

Judge had the longest home run of the first round, a 501-footer.

___

9:05 p.m.

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger beat the clock, and beat Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon.

Connecting on the winning homer with one second left on the clock, Bellinger advanced to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby with a 15-14 win over Blackmon on Monday night.

He was the first higher-seed to advance, after No. 5 Miguel Sano beat No. 4 Mike Moustakas and No. 8 Gary Sanchez eliminated top-seeded and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton in another quarterfinal.

And the Year of the Homer in baseball marches on. Just through the first three quarterfinals Monday night, 83 home runs were hit. That’s more than the 78 home runs in the entire 2014 Home Run Derby.

___

8:45 p.m.

Defending Home Run Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins has been bounced in the first round of this year’s event, eliminated by Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees.

The eighth-seeded Sanchez won 17-16.

Sanchez went first, put up the big score and then Stanton had to play catch-up.

Stanton started slowly, took his time-out with 2:31 left in his 4-minute window, then composed himself with a few sips of a drink and got back into a groove. He connected on his last two swings to get to 15, then got set for the 30-second bonus round — needing two to tie, three to advance.

He only got one, and Sanchez advanced to meet Miguel Sano in the semifinals.

Stanton moved into No. 2 on the all-time Home Run Derby career list with 83, eight behind Todd Frazier.

___

8:30 p.m.

Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins has reached the semifinals of the Home Run Derby, topping Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the opening matchup Monday night at Marlins Park.

Sano went first and connected on nine homers in his 4-minute allotment — then got two more in a 30-second bonus period, thanks to him hitting enough qualifying home runs of 440 or more.

Moustakas could have used those extra 30 seconds.

He homered on his first swing, then slumped for a bit before rallying to hit his 10th with about a minute left. Only line drives and pop-ups were left for him though, and Sano advanced.

Sano’s longest homer was 470 feet.

