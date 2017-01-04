Heat say Winslow needs shoulder surgery, season likely done

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder Thursday, and the team expects that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Winslow was hurt on the final play of Miami’s loss in Boston on Friday when he got tangled up with Celtics center Al Horford. The injury was originally diagnosed as a stinger, and even Winslow said earlier this week that he wasn’t worried.

Further tests revealed the tear, which the Heat announced Wednesday before they played the Sacramento Kings.

Winslow missed 16 games earlier this season with a sore left wrist. The second-year forward out of Duke is averaging 10.9 points on 35 percent shooting this season.

