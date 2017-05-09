Fowler’s RBI single in 9th helps Cards rally past Miami 6-5

MIAMI (AP) — Pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run with one out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a late four-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory by beating the Miami Marlins 6-5 Tuesday.

The game was tied when Magneuris Sierra reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth and continued to second on an errant throw to first by A.J. Ramos (1-2). Fowler, held out of the starting lineup for the previous five games because of a sore shoulder, followed with a sharp single to right field, and the speedy Sierra slid home ahead of Giancarlo Stanton’s throw.

St. Louis overcame a 5-1 deficit with four runs against Kyle Barraclough in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Matt Adams had an RBI single, and Jedd Gyorko’s two-run single off Brad Ziegler tied the game.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-1) pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth. Seung Hwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

The Cardinals’ winning streak is their longest this season and has vaulted them into the NL Central lead. They have won eight in a row on the road.

Adam Wainwright shut out the Marlins for the first four innings but failed to make it through their four-run sixth. Miami’s Derek Dietrich hit a two-run double and scored twice.

Miami’s Dan Straily allowed one run and left after seven innings with a four-run lead but remained winless since April 11. Straily earned his second career RBI with a squeeze bunt.

Sierra, recalled Sunday from Class A Palm Beach, had two hits, walked and scored twice. He is 5 for 14 (.357) with the Cardinals.

TOSSED AGAIN

The Marlins lost without manager Don Mattingly, who has seen less than three innings of the series’ first two games. He was ejected by plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the bottom of the first inning, after being tossed following the second inning Monday.

Fletcher first ejected center fielder Christian Yelich for protesting after being called out on strikes. Mattingly then came onto the field to argue and also got tossed.

SQUEEZE PLAY

Mattingly shook up his lineup, dropping leadoff batter Dee Gordon to the No. 9 spot. The tweak came into play in the fifth when Straily, batting eighth, laid down a bunt with one out to drive home the Marlins’ first run.

Straily didn’t try to bunt until the count reached 3-2, and pulled it off with the infield in to score Dietrich.

Dietrich had reached when hit by a pitch to start the inning, although Wainwright argued the batter leaned into the pitch.

WRONG MOVE

Wainwright departed in the sixth with the bases loaded, the score 1-all and one out, and left-hander Brett Cecil came on to face three consecutive left-handed hitters.

The move backfired. Dietrich hit a two-run double, Justin Bour followed with an RBI single, and J.T. Riddle’s sacrifice fly made it 5-1.

Wainwright gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings, hiking his ERA to 6.37.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: Struggling LHP Adam Conley was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, and INF Miguel Rojas (broken right thumb) was placed on the 60-day DL. Miami recalled C Tomas Telis and selected the contract of 1B-OF Tyler Moore. Both had been with New Orleans.

Conley took the loss Monday against the Cardinals and is 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA. RHP Jose Urena will take his place in the rotation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (Grade 2 strained right hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for more than a month. Rojas might be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the DL.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 2.04) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against RHP Tom Koehler (1-1, 5.40). Lynn has won all four of his career starts against the Marlins.

