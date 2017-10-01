Dolphins prepare for game against Saints in London

LONDON (WSVN) – It’s game on across the pond as the Miami Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints, Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium in London.

For Fins running back Jay Ajayi, it will be his first time playing in his home country. He was born in London and has a lot of family and friends in the United Kingdom who want to see him play.

“Right now I put in about 28 to 40 tickets,” said Ajayi. “Like any Londoner who knows how special Wembley is, it’s an honor for me to go in there. I’m excited. I wasn’t able to play last time we came around, so this is very special for me, so I can’t wait.”

The Fins arrived in London on Friday, and plan on keeping the trip strictly business.

“Making sure that everybody’s taking care of their bodies, putting the right things in their bodies, getting rest. You know, like I said, the big thing was for us to just get out there and move around and, you know, really get our minds going, get our bodies going, just kind of, you know, get ready for this game,” said Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase.

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey knows what to expect.

“We played over here two times before, and we love coming over here, getting the experience, being a part of the culture for a couple days, and it’s just awesome for us to be over here in front of great fans,” said Pouncey.

The Fins offense that struggled against the Jets last Sunday plans on putting on a show against the Saints.

“Come out, you know, playing fast and just be physical with the opponent and just do our jobs,” said Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The Dolphins are three-point underdogs against the Saints, beginning at 9 a.m.

