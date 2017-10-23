The Miami Dolphins made a generous donation to a South Florida hero’s family in the wake of tragedy.

The organization donated $30,000 to the GoFundMe account set up for the children of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson.

All funds raised are for their future college education.

Johnson, a Miami Gardens resident, and three other U.S. soldiers working in a Green Beret unit were killed in an ambush in Niger on Oct. 4. The Department of Defense and the FBI are investigating the attack.

