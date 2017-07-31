Chicago Cubs to gift World Series championship ring to Steve Bartman

CHICAGO (WSVN) — The Chicago Cubs have announced that they will gift a 2016 World Series Championship ring to Steve Bartman.

Bartman was under intense public scrutiny after he interfered with a foul ball that Cubs player Moises Alou unsuccessfully dove for in the stands during Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series.

The Cubs were later eliminated in the series, with many blaming Bartman for beginning the series of events that led to the Cubs’ ultimate defeat.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Bartman, a life-long Cubs fan, was placed under police protection after his address and identity were made public on the internet.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, the Cubs made the announcement Monday, which read, “On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman. We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.”

Bartman also issued a statement where he thanked the team. “Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring,” his statement read in part.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.