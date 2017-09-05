AP source: Jeter, Sherman holding meetings at Marlins Park

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the discussions says Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman are meeting with department heads Tuesday and Wednesday at Marlins Park to ease the transition in their investment group’s pending purchase of the Miami Marlins.

The person confirmed the meetings to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those involved have not commented.

The person said Marlins President David Samson is not involved in the meetings. He has been with the Marlins since 2002 and not expected to be retained.

The meetings will involve heads of departments ranging from baseball operations to marketing and sales.

A signed $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner.

