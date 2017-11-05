MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins players Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills knelt during the national anthem before Sunday night’s game against the Raiders.

Their protests brought the total to 18 NFL players that Associated Press journalists saw protesting during the anthem before Week 9 games.

For the Dolphins, the game was the first since owner Stephen Ross joined with his players to create a fund for social justice programs.

It’s also the first time the three players have protested on the field since coach Adam Gase established a team policy requiring players to either stand during the anthem or wait in the tunnel.

Ten players protested before Sunday’s late-afternoon games, and five more protested before the early kickoffs.

