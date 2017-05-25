Woman’s fatal shooting still unsolved, family wants answers

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The case of a woman who was shot and killed in a car, in Northeast Miami-Dade, remains unsolved, and her family wants answers.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 25-year-old Christina Kur was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in an apartment parking lot, located at 941 NE 170 St.

According to police, Kur and her friend Kevin had just finished lunch and were sitting in the car.

Kevin made it out OK. Kur succumbed to her injuries three days later.

“He stayed in the car as an SUV car pulled up, and they opened fire,” said Kur’s mother, Anastasia Arfi. “That’s all that he saw.”

Her family has requested assistance from the community for information regarding this unsolved case.

“Can you imagine just for a second this nightmare that we’re going through right now? When you wake up and you know you’re never gonna see your child anymore,” said Arfi.

Kur left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“She’s gonna grow up and ask me questions: ‘Where is my mom? What happened to my mom? Why do all the other children have mothers, and I do not? What happened?’ What am I going to tell her? How am I going to explain to her that her mother was murdered in such a cruel way?”

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

