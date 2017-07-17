You can now have Ben & Jerry’s delivered to your front door

(WSVN) - If you are having a craving for some Chunky Monkey or Americone Dream, you can now have it delivered right to your front door.

The company has added the option to have the tasty frozen treats delivered to its customers. However, it doesn’t come cheap — standard shipping comes at $19.

And, if you really are craving some ice cream, overnight will run you about $50.

But, it might be worth it, especially considering that brutal South Florida heat.

