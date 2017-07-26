Worker on Russian skyscraper captures stunning full-circle rainbow

(WSVN) - A construction crewmember working on a Russian skyscraper captured a breath-taking full-circle rainbow over St. Petersburg.

A worker in the cabin of a crane shot the footage as the crew works on building the 1,515-foot Kakhta Center.

Video showed the remarkable sight, which is normally only seen by pilots.

All rainbows are, in fact, circular, but spotting one requires the viewer to be high above the ground since the bottom half is usually blocked by the horizon.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.