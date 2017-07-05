Woman fleeing abusive relationship leaves puppy in airport with heartbreaking note

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A woman fleeing an abusive relationship had to leave her beloved puppy behind in an airport. However, not before leaving a note with the pup explaining what happened.

A woman was forced to make a heartbreaking decision after she left her 3-month-old puppy in an airport, FOX 13, reports.

According to a note left behind by the woman, she was in an abusive relationship and was attempting to leave but could not afford to have Chewy fly with her.

“Hi! I’m Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight,” the note reads. “She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart, but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting, and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much, please love and take care of him.”

According to FOX 13, Chewy was found by a concerned passerby and taken to Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue.

According to a Facebook post, the rescue group is close to finding a home for the puppy.



