Woman finds card with $100 inside, asked to ‘pay it forward’

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WSVN) — A woman was on the receiving end of a kind gesture after she found a special card at Wal-Mart.

According to Fox 46, while shopping for clothes for her son, Julia Stultz said she found a card inside an envelope. The front of the envelope read “With Love, Amen,” while the back of the envelope said, “If this card has found you, open it. It’s yours.”

Stultz said the card inside had $100, along with a note that read, “May this gift bring you a little peace today. One day please pay it forward. May the blessings of God be on you always.”

Stultz said she may never have the chance to say thank you to the person that left it, but she is very thankful.

