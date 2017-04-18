Woman encounters ball of mating snakes while hiking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — Would you be scared if you saw a huge ball of snakes while taking a hike through the forest?

Well Christine Proffitt came across that very sight while walking across the Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte, North Carolina, Fox 26 reports.

Proffitt tweeted an image of the scene with the caption, “Watch out on the greenway today guys.”

“It scared me, but you know how this generation is, the first thing I did was take a picture … and then I ran,” Proffitt told Fox 26.

Fox 26 said, according to reptile experts, the ball of snakes indicates mating.

