Winter storm flooding freezes cars in Boston streets

REVERE, Mass. (WSVN) — Water crashed over the seawalls in the Boston area, causing flooding in the middle of the massive “bomb cyclone” winter storm pounding the Northeast.

It was likely a jaw-dropping moment for drivers when they discovered their cars frozen to the street.

Dipping temperatures quickly turned the flooded streets into blocks of ice, trapping cars in the process.

On the Revere Beach Parkway, one man had to get rescued from the top of his pickup truck after it got stuck up to its tires in snow and water.

One family in the area told 7News their basement is flooded with 5 or 6 feet of water. Their street is also flooded, leaving cars partially submerged.

Michelle Reardon said her house is surrounded with slushy water, like a moat. Reardon said she has lived in Revere for 14 years and she has never seen flooding like this before.

The area was hit with 70 mph winds during the storm.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.