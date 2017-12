WASHINGTON D.C. (WSVN) — The president of United Teachers of Dade has been detained in Washington D.C.

Karla Hernandez-Mats was taken into custody Wednesday by Capitol City police during a demonstration of civil disobedience.

She was among a number of people who demanded action on immigration reform.

It is unclear, however, as to exactly why she was detained.

