U.S. Coast Guard helps free sea turtle entangled in cocaine bundles

(WSVN) - A sea turtle became entangled in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, but what the animal got stuck in may have ultimately helped save its life.

The U.S. Coast Guard came across cocaine bales adrift in the water, only to find the struggling turtle stuck in the tangled lines.

The crew aboard the Thetis cutter worked to free the turtle, which suffered from significant chafing due to the lines on its neck and flippers.

The Coast Guard says the rescue happened during their 68-day drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific. The team worked together with the Royal Canadian Navy on Operation Martillo, and altogether managed to seize nearly 7 tons of cocaine.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.